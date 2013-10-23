NewsOne Now
Who Is L. Londell McMillan?

L. Londell McMillan is well-known for being an entertainment attorney for Prince (famously getting the superstar out of his record deal with Warner Bros.) and owner for “Source” magazine. He’s been a special guest commentator for the “Today” show and on CNN, among other outlets. His clients have included Michael Jackson, Chaka Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

He spoke with Roland Martin about the music industry and how one can protect themselves when breaking into the biz. “In life you don’t get what you deserve. You get what you negotiate,” McMillan said.

