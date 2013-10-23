L. Londell McMillan is well-known for being an entertainment attorney for Prince (famously getting the superstar out of his record deal with Warner Bros.) and owner for “Source” magazine. He’s been a special guest commentator for the “Today” show and on CNN, among other outlets. His clients have included Michael Jackson, Chaka Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

He spoke with Roland Martin about the music industry and how one can protect themselves when breaking into the biz. “In life you don’t get what you deserve. You get what you negotiate,” McMillan said.

Find him on Twitter here: LondellMcMillan

Tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. EST!

Who Is L. Londell McMillan? was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: