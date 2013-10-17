Game Over, GOP! Obama Wins. Now What?

After 16 tense days in Washington, D.C., the government shutdown is officially over. President Barack Obama signed a bill to re-open the government and raise the debt ceiling, but made it clear that the GOP could not return to business as usual. In his speech this morning, President Obama blasted the GOP for the shutdown, and outlined three initiatives to get the nation back on the right track, focused on: budget, immigration and farming reform.

Today on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin applauded the president for standing firm, and blasted the GOP for the drama:

“We wasted $24 billion dollars. How can you be a fiscal conservative and pass a bill to pay back the lost wages of government workers, when they could have kept working in the first place? That is just dumb, but that’s what passes for leadership these days in Washington, D.C.”

Kenon White Posted October 17, 2013

