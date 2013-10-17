15-Year-Old Orphan Pleads With Church Members To Adopt Him

Photo by the Tampa Bay Times

“I’ll take anyone. Old or young, dad or mom, black, white, purple. I don’t care. And I would be really appreciative. The best I could be,” said Davion Only (pictured), as he nervously stared out into a crowd of about 300 onlookers at the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The 15-year-old orphan, who has been in the foster care system since he entered this world, is desperate for a home and a family he can call his own, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Only, whose drug addicted mother gave birth to him while she was in jail, passed away while still incarcerated last year.

According to Only’s case worker, Connie Going, the boy would try to push those people away who even attempted to get close. Only would act out and do things like throw chairs and not make an effort in school. He wanted so desperately for his mother to rescue him from the foster care system, but it never happened.

When Only’s mother passed away, his entire attitude towards life changed. Going told the Tampa Bay Times, “He decided he wanted to control his behavior and show everyone who he could be,” she said. “And he did it because he wanted someone to want him.”

The tenth grader turned his failing grades around and is now an A student. He stopped being angry at the world and no longer has outbursts of rage. Only even lost 40 pounds. According to Floyd Watkins, the program manager at the residential home where Only lives, the child has “come a long way.” Watkins told the Tampa Bay Times, “He’s starting to put himself out there, which is hard when you’ve been rejected so many times.”

Only is hopeful and feels he just might still have a chance to be welcomed into someone’s home for good. Only also knows he has three years left before he able to leave the residential home because he’ll then be 18-years of age.

In the meantime, the young man-child is keeping hope alive and is trusting in a higher power that someone will give him a home.

“I know God hasn’t given up on me,” he said. “So I’m not giving up either.”

Posted October 17, 2013

