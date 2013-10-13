Texas HS Football Star Arrested At School After Posting Sextape Of Threesome In Auditorium

Daniel McCullough, one of the starting wide receivers at Madison High School in Dallas, Texas, was arrested at school Thursday afternoon after cell phone footage of him and a friend allegedly having sex with a girl during school hours in the school’s auditorium was posted online, reports KHOU.com.

The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) police are now looking into allegations that students at Madison High have been trading naked pictures via “social media, text messages, and on school buses.”

Parents at the football game Friday night voiced their concerns in light of the allegations against McCullough, his starting no. 18 jersey noticeably missing as the team took the field.

“I think it’s bad. Taking all cell phone video has just gone too far,” one parent at the game said.

In addition to McCullough, Le-Darius Jones and Tabitha Smith (pictured above), the girl they allegedly had consensual sex with, were both arrested and charged as adults with public lewdness.

Madison High’s football coach admitted that other players are currently under investigation.

