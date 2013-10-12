Sen. John McCain To Fox News: GOP To Blame For Gov’t Shutdown [VIDEO]

PHOTO CREDIT: AP/Talking Points Memo

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) took a break from blaming “that one” — known to the rest of the country as President Barack Obama – for the nation’s many ills and directed his ire where it belongs: his own Republican Party.

Speaking with Fox anchor Martha MacCallum, the 2008 GOP presidential nominee criticized President Obama for not negotiating with House Republicans on reinstating death benefits to military families, instead accepting an offer from The Fisher House Foundation “to provide the families of the fallen with the benefits they so richly deserve,” said Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said in a statement.

Though the Pentagon will reimburse the foundation after the shutdown ends, McCain admitted that it would have never gotten to this point if the GOP hadn’t been holding the nation hostage and demanding the defunding of Obamacare as ransom: