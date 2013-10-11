George Will: Obamacare Is Like The Fugitive Slave Law

Self-important and deeply delusional conservative columnist and pundit George Will compared the Affordable Health Care Act to the Fugitive Slave Act and segregation laws on Wednesday during an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition.” The flawed analogy came after host Steve Inskeep prompted Will about President Barack Obama’s stance that Republicans are short-circuiting the system by using government funding and an extension of the debt ceiling to cover American debts to dismantle Obamacare. In Will’s mind, all of this legislation demonstrates the “bruising, untidy, utterly Democratic” process of changing laws. Will explained:

“How does this short-circuit the system? “I hear Democrats say, ‘The Affordable Care Act is the law,’ as though we’re supposed to genuflect at that sunburst of insight and move on. Well, the Fugitive Slave Act was the law, separate but equal was the law, lots of things are the law and then we change them.” Will went on to say that a political party using the debt ceiling as leverage to extract concessions from the opposing party is “not novel,” although he did acknowledge that the GOP’s plan will likely fail. Will added, ”It wouldn’t work. A tactic is supposed to have at least an articulable path to victory and success, and I don’t see it.”

Well, he’s right about the GOP’s latest plot being doomed from the start, but he’s still a racist who is dumbing it up on purpose. To compare a health care law made in the image of Republicans’ love of all things private industry to what was considered at the time to be the “Bloodhood Law,” given dogs were used to help track down runaway slaves and return them to their masters, speaks to Will’s ignorance and lack of regard for Black people.

As my spirit animal, Charles Pierce, put it over at Esquire.com, “Maybe we should have a civil war to make sure that an insurance-friendly Republican health-care law is not fully implemented. That Fox mind-wipe is a powerful thing.”

Not that I’m surprised.

Mind you, George Will is the same person who once wrote:

“The nation, which is generally reluctant to declare a president a failure, seems especially reluctant to give up on the first African American president.”

Yes, White guilt has done so much for Black people in this country. I mean, look at how great we’ve done in this economic turmoil of the past few years. All these politicians in Washington, rushing to save us. All of the media elites, tripping over themselves to cover our plight.

Back in the 1990s, Will wrote many a column chiding the likes of former Republican Vice Presidential candidate, Jack Kemp, over his initial support of affirmative action.

Even a year ago, he patronized colleague Donna Brazille on ABC This Week over legitimate arguments that select Republicans were employing racial politics in their critiques of President Obama.

And just this summer, Will claimed that Detroit’s failure was not rooted in fiscal problems, but a cultural one. Of course he would rather focus on his own perverse view of Black people than the ugly realities of deindustrialization and GOP-driven economic policy.

In another ABC This Week appearance, he said:

“You can’t solve their problems because their problems are cultural. You have a city, 139 square miles, you can graze cattle in vast portions of it. Dangerous herds of feral dogs roam in there. You have three percent of fourth graders reading at the national math standards. Forty-seven percent of Detroit residents are functionally illiterate. Seventy-nine percent of Detroit children are born to unmarried mothers. They don’t have a fiscal problem, Steve, they have a cultural collapse.”

He’s not so great at breaking down policy, but he’s certainly adept at peddling racism porn to like-minded bigots. Indeed, with “analysis” like this it’s no wonder why FOX News has offered George Will a contract. Who better to appeal to the prejudices and paranoia of crotchety, old White men than one himself?

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-bred, Howard-educated writer. You can read more of his work on his site, The Cynical Ones. Follow him on Twitter: @youngsinick

