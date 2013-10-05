Gospel singer Andrea McClurkin- Mellini, sister of gospel recording artist Donnie McClurkin is no stranger to the stage ,but now she steps into center field on Sunday, October 6 when she sings the National Anthem at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the NFL’s Giants vs. Eagles game kicking off at 12:50pm.

Over the years McClurkin- Mellini has graced the stage in the shadows of her big brother and recorded with her family ,The McClurkin Family Projects (Gospocentric -2001,2007), but now she is flying solo as she puts the final touches on her upcoming CD set for release in 2014 on Camdon Records.

McClurkin- Mellini is not only a dynamic singer, but a gifted songwriter as well. The first song she penned from beginning to end, “We Praise You” landed her on the list of Most Performed Songs on Christian Radio in 2007 and a BMI Award. “I was so shocked and flabbergasted that I called BMI to see if they were for real,” says Andrea. She went on to become the Founder of Love Songs Ministries to promote her songwriting and solo career.

McClurkin- Mellini is the face to watch as she embarks upon a new journey that takes her from the background to center stage. A few upcoming appearances includes: a performance on the popular BET Sunday program, Bobby Jones Gospel Show on November 3rd and “Holiday Love” a Christmas special being directed and produced by Kim Fields for TV One in December. In January 2014, Andrea is on board to participate in activities being planned around the NFL Sanctioned Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Donnie McClurkin’s Sister Takes Center Stage was originally published on elev8.com