UPDATE: Man Who Set Self On Fire At National Mall Dies From Injuries [VIDEO]

PHOTO CREDIT: NY Daily News

UPDATE 10/5/13, 11:32 AM ET:

WASHINGTON — A District of Columbia police spokesman says a man who set himself on fire on the National Mall has died of his injuries.

Officer Araz Alali says the man died Friday night at a Washington hospital where he had been airlifted. He says the man was so badly burned that he will need to be identified through DNA and dental records.

——————————————————————————————————————————————

Just one day after Miriam Carey, 34, a Stamford, Connecticut dental hygienist, was killed by Washington, D.C. police after trying to ram her car through the White House security barrier, a man poured a can of gasoline on his head and set himself on fire on the National Mall, reports LA Times.

The man was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said D.C. fire department spokesman Tim Wilson.

The incident took place on the mall near the National Air and Space Museum. Two joggers attempted to help the man by ripping off their shirts and trying to put out the fire, but there wasn’t much they could do.

Law enforcement have not been able to determine a motive at this time.

“I’m not aware of any signage or any articulation of any causes,” said Lt. Pamela Smith of the U.S. Park Police, which is investigating along with the D.C. police department.

See WPTV news report below:

As previously reported by NewsOne, man in a business suit doused himself with gasoline and tried to set himself on fire in front of the Exxon Building in downtown Houston on September 27.

The incident happened during rush hour and witnesses claim that he doused himself until he was soaking wet and attempted to set himself on fire with a lighter, but was stopped in time.

Police officers shielded the man from view and hosed him off with water from a firetruck before taking him to the hospital for evaluation.

*Read more on that story here and check back for updates.*

UPDATE: Man Who Set Self On Fire At National Mall Dies From Injuries [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: