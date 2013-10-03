Most Black men have had to learn how to survive in White America, where the chips seem like they are often stacked against us in every aspect of life–especially in the area of law enforcement.

Many of us struggle with how to best educate our sons and nephews about these harsh realities, but Javon Johnson of Los Angeles may have delivered the best articulation of that conflict since the release of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s “We Wear The Mask.”

During the semi-finals of the “Nation Poetry Slam 2013″ in Boston, Mass., back in August, Johnson critiqued how Black children are treated like problems before their viewed as human beings. The video is nuanced with conflict, fear and anger. Simply powerful.

Watch Javon’s powerful poem below:

Every Black Father Must Show His Son This Video was originally published on newsone.com

