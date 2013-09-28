National
Home

Obama Warns Americans Not To Trust Fox News For Accuracy [VIDEO]

With the launch of Obamacare scheduled for next Tuesday, October 1, many Americans are scrambling to get accurate information and President Barack Obama warns them not to depend on Fox News, reports Talking Points Memo.

RELATED:

No Compromise: Government On Brink Of Shutdown?

Senate Passes Budget Bill, House Votes This Weekend

Speaking at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, President Obama, currently locked in a battle with House Republicans to avoid a government shutdown, tried to sell Obamacare to the crowd:

“We need you to spread the word,” Obama said to supporters. “But you don’t have to take my word for it. If you talk to somebody who says, ‘Well, I don’t know, I was watching FOX News and they said this was horrible,’ you can say, ‘You know what, don’t take my word for it, go on the website. See for yourself what the prices are. See for yourself what the choices are. Then make up your own mind.”

As one would expect, the pundits over at Fox — simultaneously thrilled by the president acknowledging their existence and outraged at the insinuation  that they are anything other than objective and accurate — had quite a lot to say.

Watch video below, courtesy of Talking Points Memo:

If video does not play, watch here.

Obama Warns Americans Not To Trust Fox News For Accuracy [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

affordable healthcare act , Barack Obama , fox news , Obamacare

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close