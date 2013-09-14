Report: Medical Examiner Shiping Bao Claims George Zimmerman Shot Trayvon Martin In The Back

UPDATE 1:38 PM EST, 9/14/13: In response to our inquiry, Alternet reporter Rod Bastanmehr apologized for the “potential inaccuracy” in his report which alleged that Dr. Shiping Bao claimed George Zimmerman shot Trayvon in the back.

Dr. Shiping Bao, the recently fired Florida medical examiner who performed Trayvon Martin‘s autopsy, is allegedly claiming that George Zimmerman shot Martin through the back, reports Alternet’s Rod Bastanmehr.

“According to the former assistant coroner, the results of Martin’s autopsy clearly showed that, despite Zimmerman’s statements regarding their altercation, there was no feasible way for Martin to have been on top of Zimmerman when the gun was fired, because the bullet entered Martin’s back,” Alternet reports.

This allegation is shocking (and dubious) for several reasons, including the fact that Martin having been shot through the heart at close range was a pivotal point during the trial as both the defense and prosecution teams attempted to paint a picture of the fatal encounter — specifically, whom was the aggressor during the altercation.

More importantly, Bao himself signed off on Trayvon Martin’s autopsy report stating that the entrance wound was through the chest at “intermediate range.”

If these allegations are true, that would make Bao complicit in the very same alleged cover-up that he has exposed.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Bao claims that Florida state prosecutors were biased against Trayvon Martin and purposely threw the case, and he is suing the state for $100 million.

According to Bao, the medical examiner, state attorney’s office, and Sanford Police Department all felt that Martin “got what he deserved.” Bao also claims that he received the strong, though subtle, message not to speak on certain things:

“He was in essence told to zip his lips. ‘Shut up. Don’t say those things,’” said Bao’s legal counsel, legendary Attorney Willie Gary.

Bao’s allegations come swiftly on the heels of him being fired from his position as associate medical examiner.

Volusia County released a letter on Tuesday, stating that Bao was fired last week. Spokesman Dave Byrondeclined to give a reason for Bao’s termination, citing “county standard personnel practices,” reports CBS News.

