Grand Prix Will Not Return In 2014 & 2015

The Grand Prix will not be returning to Baltimore in 2014 and 2015.

Next year Baltimore City will host the Ohio State / Navy game and in 2015 a large American Legion Convention comes to town. There’s a chance the Grand Prix may return in 2016, but J.P. Grant, who financed the race for the past two years, said he has no plans to finance the race again.

WBFF reports:

“The week-long racing festival took over Baltimore City over the 2013 Labor Day weekend, and was the third time the race was held in the city.

At the end of the race this year Tim Mayer, the general manager of the Grand Prix told FOX45, “We’re really just working the issues out right now, the MLB schedule, the NFL schedule, IndyCar, and the Convention Center schedule.”