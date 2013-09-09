Bishop Trotter Signs New Deal

Bishop Larry D. Trotter’s Utopia Music Group has signed a distribution deal with Entertainment One Music (eOne).

In this deal, eOne will utilize their distribution and marketing channels to support a range of Utopia Music Group’s artists. The first project slated for release under the new deal is Stellar award nominated aggregation Bishop Larry D. Trotter & the Sweet Holy Spirit Combined Choirs. Entitled PRAISE REVISITED, the project is slated for a late fall 2013 release.

“We are extremely excited about the new partnership with eOne. This distribution deal will certainly be an advantage to us and their company. This will afford us an even greater opportunity to reach even new audiences with anointed gospel music” states Bishop Larry Trotter.

Lauded by Bishop Trotter & SHS Billboard Top 40 lead single “I Know A Man” produced by Calvin Rodgers and Phillip Feaster and co-produced by James Lott the single has an accumulative listening audience of over 1 million.

