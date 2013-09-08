Ayaanah Gibson, a pregnant student at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, lost consciousness and bled to death in her dorm room after going into spontaneous labor, reports the LA Times.

The 19-year-old freshman from Sacramento was alone over the long Labor Day weekend when the incident occurred.

She was found dead late Tuesday night, along with her baby, which appeared to be stillborn, according to Richland County coroner, Gary Watts.

Read more from the LA Times: “She died from a loss of blood due to a spontaneous delivery,” Watts said in a telephone interview with the Los Angeles Times. He said Gibson, a chemistry major, was 30 to 32 weeks pregnant.

Watts said there was no indication of foul play. He said toxicology tests will be performed to determine whether Gibson was taking medication that might have interfered with her judgment or caused her to lose consciousness. Gibson likely would have survived if she had received immediate medical attention, Watts said. Gibson did not call 911 or otherwise seek help. She lived in a single-person dormitory room at Benedict, a small, private college in downtown Columbia. The school is located within 1½ miles of South Carolina’s three largest hospitals.

Read more at the LA Times.

Benedict College Freshman Gives Birth, Bleeds To Death In Dorm Room [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: