President Obama To Deliver Speech On His Vision For U.S. 50 Years After MLK’s Speech

Image courtesy of BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Today, August 28, 2013, commemorates the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech. President Obama is scheduled to address the nation at the ‘Let Freedom Ring’ commemoration. The President’s address will educate today’s youth with the civil right’s struggles of the 1960’s and to reflect on how far the country has come since the historic speech.

President Obama will be joined by civil rights leaders as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. The event is scheduled to begin at 11am and conclude at 4 pm.

Organizers in nearly every state will ring their bells at 3 pm today, the hour when King delivered his speech in Washington DC 50 years ago. Countries such as the UK, Japan and Nepal also intend to commemorate the historic day by ringing bells at 3pm as well.

