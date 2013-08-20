I Give Myself Permission To Say “No”

Have you ever had to say no before and feel conflicted about doing so?

Many times we make a big deal out of saying “no”, afraid that we will be committing a hideous crime by saying.

It is okay to say no sometimes. No one will hate you! It’s our constant yes that saps our energy and takes away strength.

Saying no is an alternative to feeling guilty and over extended.

Although it may feel uncomfortable to think about saying no, it’s important to remember that each time you say yes to someone or something else, you say no to you and your priorities

Affirmation: I Give Myself Permission To Say “No” was originally published on elev8.com