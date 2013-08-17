Brooklyn Father Of 8 Suffers Fatal Heart Attack After Cops Storm His Home

Carlos Alcis, 43, dropped dead of an apparent heart-attack after police officers swarmed his Brooklyn home Thursday morning and mistakenly accused his 16-year-old son of assault and robbery, reports the NY Daily News.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a woman was punched and had her cell phone stolen. Witnesses to the robbery followed the suspect, who was allegedly wearing red pants, to the apartment where the Alcis family lives and began going door to door.

Though NYPD officers claim that they knocked on the Alcis’ door, neighbors and witnesses claim that the officers pried the door open — and show evidence of a splintered door to prove it.

Emmanuel Alcis, 16, who was wearing red shorts, was dragged from his bed and forced outside, where the woman told police that he wasn’t the man who attacked her.

“My door was closed and then the door opened and there was a flashlight in my face,” he said. “My father kept asking, ‘What happened? Why are you here,’ ” he said.

But the damage had been done.

Carlos Alcis collapsed on the floor and began shaking. Emmanuel said that the officers continued to search the home even as blood began to come from his father’s mouth.

He said an officer finally checked his father for a pulse, then asked him to blow air into his dad’s mouth as they started chest compressions. By the time an ambulance arrived, Carlos Alcis, who emigrated from Haiti in 2000 and worked as a stockman at Bobby’s department store in Brooklyn, was dead. “This is a wrongful death that should never have happened,” the family’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said. Cops later found the woman’s cellphone in front of a nearby building on Rockaway Parkway using her Find My iPhone app. No one has been arrested. Police also admitted a 911 snafu delayed getting an ambulance to the dying man. They said the ambulance was incorrectly sent to the scene of the robbery instead of the Alcis home. A readout of the dispatch obtained by The News shows police made the 911 call at 6:06 a.m. and the ambulance didn’t arrive until 6:29 a.m.

