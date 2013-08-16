Oluwole Olofin: Cab Driver Shot 21 Years Ago Dies Of Wounds, Family Seeks Justice

Oluwole Olofin (pictured), a N.Y.C. cabbie shot by a passenger 21 years ago, continued working succumbing to his injuries this year, and now his family wants justice for the fallen Father, whose gunman was never caught, according to the NY Daily News.

“He went 21 years without any closure of knowing the guy got arrested,” said Samson, Olofin’s son. “Maybe if he got caught, it would put his soul at peace.”

Olofin emigrated to the city from Nigeria in 1991, looking to study medicine. He ended up landing a job as a taxi driver, sending money back to his family. On December 29, 1992, Olofin dropped off a patron at the corner of Utica Avenue and Dean Street in Brooklyn.

But the passenger didn’t want to pay.

According to Tetunde, Olofin’s eldest daughter, the person “got out of the car and shot him in the side of the head. That’s what he remembered.”

The bullet lodged in Olofin’s face.

Doctors were unable to remove it, leaving him disfigured from the wound and multiple surgeries. According to Tetunde, the attack left him in constant pain.

And still, the Bronx resident continued driving his cabbie, worked at the supermarket he opened with his wife, and kept raising his four kids.

“He did whatever he had to do to take care of his kids,” Tetunde said. But a seizure in January 2011 left him in a coma for six months at Jacobi Medical Center.

Last winter, he was transferred to the Eastchester Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in The Bronx, unable to speak.

Olofin would die there on May 5th. Doctors found him lying face-up in bed.

A medical examiner classified Olofin’s death as a homicide June 3rd, attributing his death to physical and mental complications from the gunshot. One of the complications included post-traumatic seizure disorder.

Tetunde said she saw her father at Eastchester shortly before his passing.

“At his funeral there [were] so many people because he was a nice person,” she noted.

Still, she just wants whoever shot her father to be brought to justice.

“I don’t know if the person’s out there. It really bothers me. I just want to see who the person is.”

