Boy Praying For Obama Goes Viral

A YouTube video entitled “Prayer for President Barack Obama” of a young elementary school-aged boy named Stephen praying for President Barack Obama has gone viral, and many on the religious right along with some conservatives are condemning the video as “blasphemous.”

On the video, the young child closes his eyes and says:

Barack Obama, thank you for doing everything and all the kind stuff. Thank you for all the stuff that you helped us with. Thank you for taking the courage and responsibility for everything you have done for us. And God has given you a special power and you are going to handle it just fine. You are good, Barack Obama, and you are great, and when you get older, you will be able to do great things. Love, Stephen. Barack Obama!”

The video is captioned, “The prayer that he wanted to say for our President is priceless,” and was uploaded by Regina Young.

Watch Stephen’s President Obama prayer here:

Many who have viewed the video and commented on it have not only ripped in to the innocent child but some have even gone as far as going after his mother.

One critic wrote about the video:

You should be ashamed of yourself for teaching your child that it is acceptable to pray to a man, and not God. Especially a man hell-bent on destroying our nation.”

Another viewer, who was apparently seething after watching the child’s prayer said:

Disgusting. Pray for this poor child’s soul.

While another commenter expressed the following about the video:

Thank you for a free obamaphone, thank you for having millions of Americans on food stamps, thank you for an economy that is in the cra**er…Should I go on? Oh yeah and thanks for me and my wife being first unemployed and now underemployed.”

And yet another:

Watching this is like watching the kids in the Middle East brainwashed by their parents wanting to become martyrs. Gotta love brainwashing. A mind truly is a terrible thing to use.

Fox News Radio Reporter Todd Starnes even went as far as to suggest that the boy was breaking one of the Ten Commandments, asking, ‘What kind of parent would allow their child to blaspheme God?’

Thus far the controversial video has garnered some nearly 242,000 views.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted August 14, 2013

