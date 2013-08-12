Baltimore Orioles Player Says Fan Threw Banana At Him

A Major League Baseball contest last Sunday between the San Francisco Giants and the visiting Baltimore Orioles turned ugly, according to a tweet from one of the players from the Baltimore Orioles.

Outfielder Adams Jones took to Twitter to voice his frustrations, saying a fan threw a banana at him while he stood in center field at AT&T Park. Jones tweeted, “I want to thank whatever slapd–k threw that banana towards my direction in CF in the last inning. Way to show ur class u jackass.”

Jones then fielded questions and a barrage of insulting tweets supporting the banana thrower followed, prompting the player to solemnly respond with, “Good chance this means I get off social media soon.”

In this so-called “post-racial” society, African-American players have endured ugly taunts in recent times. Wayne Simmonds, a National Hockey League player, had a White fan toss a banana at him in a game in Canada in 2011. Last week, the statue of iconic MLB player Jackie Robinson was defaced with racial slurs outside a minor league baseball stadium in Brooklyn.

Beyond the Orioles crushing the Giants 10-2, a positive update in the story is that the Giants organization will review surveillance video obtained by its security staff and launch an investigation in to the matter. The Giants also issued Jones an apology.

