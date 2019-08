Donations Needed: B2S School Supply Drive [List Of Locations]

THE 2013 SCHOOL STOCK IS ON! WE’LL BE IN THE STREETS EVERY DAY THIS WEEK COLLECTING SCHOOL SUPPLIES THAT ARE SO DESPERATELY NEEDED FOR AREA STUDENTS AND TEACHERS! CALCULATORS, NOTEBOOKS, PENCILS, RULERS, GLUE AND WHATEVER ELSE YOU CAN DONATE! HERE IS A LIST OF LOCATIONS WHERE YOU CAN FIND US TO MAKE YOUR DONATION:

Tuesday, August 6th – 11am-1pm – Walmart on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills

Wednesday, August 7th – 11am-1pm – War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall with special guest Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Wednesday, August 7th – 4pm-6pm – Walmart on Liberty Road in Randallstown

Thursday, August 8th – 11am-1pm – Walmart on Liberty Road in Randallstown

Thursday, August 8th – 11am-1pm – Walmart on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills

Friday, August 9th – 10am-6pm – Walmart on Liberty Road in Randallstown

Friday, August 9th – 10am-2pm – Walmart on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills

Friday, August 9th – 6pm-8pm – Walmart on Rt. 40 in Catonsville