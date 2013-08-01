George Zimmerman Busted For Speeding In Texas, Gun In Car [VIDEO]

George Zimmerman, 29, was pulled over July 28 at 12:54 p.m for speeding near the town of Forney, Texas, with his gun in the glove compartment, reports Mediaite.com.

The incident occurred mere weeks after a jury of 6 women — 5 White and one Latina of unknown race — decided that he was ‘not guilty’ of second-degree murder for killing unarmed, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin as he attempted to walk home from the store.

Zimmerman informed the police officer that the gun was in the car shortly after he approached , and upon questioning said that he was going “nowhere in particular.”

The town of Forney is about 20 miles east of Dallas, Texas.

According to CBS News, Zimmerman was driving a gray Honda pick-up with Florida plates and had the following exchange with the police officer:

Officer: “Where you headed to?” Zimmerman: “Nowhere in particular.” Officer: “Nowhere in particular? Why do you say that?” Zimmerman: “You didn’t see my name?” Officer: What a coincidence.”

See dash-cam footage below:

Zimmerman’s background was checked, and he was given the following verbal warning:

“Just take it easy, go ahead and shut your glove compartment and don’t play with your firearm, okay?”

After being told to “have a safe trip,” Zimmerman was then allowed to leave.

As previously reported by NewsOne, this is the second public Zimmerman sighting. The former neighborhood kill captain was allegedly one of two men who came to the aid of the Gerstle family of four: Dana, 41; Mark, 52; and their two children, Sadie and Matthew, when their blue Ford SUV rolled over on a highway in Seminole County, Florida.

That story has been called into question, though, because the reporting sheriff deputy, Patrick Rehder, is a public Zimmerman supporter, no one else spoke to Zimmerman at the scene and it is believed that Zimmerman was called to the scene by the sheriff’s department in a desperate media grab for positive attention.

Though mainstream media rushed to paint killer Zimmerman as a “hero” after allegedly rescuing the family, they do not want to be affiliated with the man guilty of killing unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

Read more of that story here.

George Zimmerman Busted For Speeding In Texas, Gun In Car [VIDEO]

Kirsten West Savali Posted July 31, 2013

