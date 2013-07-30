Chaka Khan Boycotts Florida For Trayvon Martin

In a recent interview, singing sensation Chaka Khan (pictured) said she will not perform in Florida, after George Zimmerman’s acquittal in Trayvon Martin’s murder, according to the Huffington Post.

Khan, who recorded a tribute song for Martin in March, decided to take her disdain for the not-guilty verdict a step further, “Well I am boycotting Florida. I had a booking there last week, and I cancelled it. But if any tribute comes up I’ll do it. Absolutely.”

Kahn believes the trial was indicative of the racism that is still alive in America, “Well, the trial, No. 1, was a travesty. Racism is still very much alive and well in this country. It has gone to more of a cerebral state, but it’s alive and well. The new slavery is keeping Black men in jail.”

As a Chicago native, Khan also spoke about how the violence in the city is a by-product of socio-economic cuts, leaving youth with little recreational options, “Well, these kids have nothing else to do. I remember growing up there when we had after-school community centers. I think that would be a big help. The sad thing is that this is America. In all of America, these kids have nothing to do after school, if they go to school. And if they don’t, I can’t really blame them. The school system sucks. So there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I plan on being hands on with it.

“Everyone should be of service in some way. There’s a reason for being here. We’re here fundamentally on this planet right now to be of assistance to one another. And it doesn’t matter whether you help a lot of people or one person. I’m lucky that I can affect many people at one time as opposed to someone who works in the bank.”

