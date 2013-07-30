Young Miss. Father Saving Up For Son’s 3rd Birthday Disappears

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Darious Brent

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1993

Missing Date: July 8, 2013

Age Now: 20

Missing City: Jackson

Missing State: Miss.

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Brent was last seen in the Deer Park Road area.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Brent called his mother late on the night of July 8th to tell her he was on his way home, but he never arrived. Grandmother Barbara Jones told WAPT News that is unusual.

“He calls me. If I miss a date talking to him, I can call him and I can easily get him,” said Jones . “I’ve never gone this long without talking to Darious.”

Brent’s family says the young man was saving up to pay for his son’s 3rd birthday party. Now his mother is wondering if she’ll ever see her son alive again.

“I’m most worried that it will be a matter of time before we actually find his body, because this is not like him to just be gone,” said Brent’s mother, Allison King.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or circumstances of Darious Brent‘s disappearance may call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

