Don Lemon, Co.’s ‘Saggy Logic’ Defies Reality

It’s official: Don Lemon has joined the ranks of Negros gone delirious.

Of all of the commentary to emerge in the aftermath of George Zimmerman’s not-guilty verdict, Mr. Lemon chose to mysteriously step off the road of sensibility he stayed on during the trial only to second the talking points of prime-time’s Klansman-in-Chief Bill O’Reilly.

During the “Talking Points” segment of his show last week, O’Reilly opined about what Black leaders are not saying to young Black men and women in light of the Zimmerman verdict — the same verdict that set free a 29-year-old man who, unprovoked, profiled an unarmed 17-year-old boy, chased him down, and shot him in the heart.

In part, O’Reilly said, “[T]he first solution is, you’ve got to stop young Black women from having babies out of wedlock. You’ve got to discourage that actively,” O’Reilly said. “And the second thing is, you’ve got to demand discipline in your public schools in the inner cities, particularly, get the unions out of there. Have the kids in school uniforms and demand standards in discipline. I don’t hear any of that from Jackson or Sharpton, or from you or from President Obama.”

Watch Bill O’Reilly’s rant on Black crime below:

Yep, those teacher’s unions sure know how to bring the Zimmerman out of folks, don’t they?

While we expect such Confederate-era logic to leave the lips of O’Reilly, I (as well as Black Twitter) was taken aback when CNN’s self-appointed token Negro backed his remarks.

“In my estimation, he doesn’t go far enough,” Lemon said before going on to list some tips for us colored folks to improve our living situations. So what’s pressing Black America issue Lemon deals with? African-American men and sagging pants:

“Walking around with your a*s and your underwear showing is not okay,” Lemon said. “In fact, it comes from prison. When they take away belts from prisoners so they can’t make a weapon. And then it evolved into which role each prisoner would have during male-on-male prison sex.”

So you’re an historian now, Don?

Do you really think the men you are trying to reach are listening to you on CNN? I wonder if you would have had the gall to stand on 125th Street after the Zimmerman verdict was read and preach that recycled, conservative nonsense then?

I doubt it.

Yet, for some reason unknown to the Negro universe, Don dropped a big ol’ Lemon, preaching to a mostly White prime-time audience about issues that are already being dealt with by people who truly care about the Black community — not a started-from-the-bottom-now-we’re-here Black man who is siding with a Fox commentator who also said that those who disagree with the Zimmerman verdict are anti-American.

And to show you how out of it Mr. (I-dropped-a) Lemon truly is, it took one Michael Skolnick — a White man, mind you — during a subsequent CNN airing to educate him on his ignorance.

“I think your remarks sound like a conservative preacher on a Sunday,” Skolnick told Lemon. “Certainly Bill O’Reilly should welcome you on his show. I’m disappointed in you. You’re talking about sagging pants? I’ve heard this rap for years, talking about sagging pants. Let’s talk about why we incarcerate 2.2 million people in this country, and why young kids look up to guys who come out of jail.”

Watch Don Lemon get schooled by a White liberal on racism here:

Lemon was backed up during that segment by the infamous radio and TV personality Larry Elder, a Black man so devoid of Negritude that one has to wonder if he underwent a skin transplant at birth.

Arguing that Lyndon B. Johnson destroyed the Black family through his “war on poverty” initiatives in 1965, Elder argued, “We have been giving people incentives to marry the government and allowing men to abandon their moral and financial responsibility.”

Mr. Elder needs to go kick 10 rocks.

Again, let me remind you, this commentary follows the aftermath of Zimmerman getting away with shooting an unarmed teen — unprovoked.

And unfortunately, the nonsensical Negro-bashing from said Negroes didn’t stop there.

Adding to the Uncle Tom-ism, CNN and ESPN columnist LZ Granderson also appeared on a separate segment with Lemon to add his two cents in to all that is wrong with young Black men. This time Granderson focused on the N-word:

“You’re not gonna get hired for a high-power position job, you likely are not gonna be accepted at some prestigious university,” Granderson said. “I severely doubt you’d be able to get a decent date with anyone worth loving if you spend your entire time dropping the ‘N-word’ and you can’t keep your hands up.”

So now you’re a dating expert now, Mr. Granderson?

Negro, please!

Negro you ain’t got to go home, but you have to get out of here and take 10 seats. Come again, Negro? How’s that for a use of the N-word? Negro!

Watching these Black men support the illogical thinking of O’Reilly was like watching a trio of high-strung brothas compete for spots in the House Negro starting line-up.

It seems like the more sensible folks try and focus on the systematic racism that is permeating our society, the more self-righteous Black people we have using their televised high horses to preach to us.

Don Lemon’s shocking detour in to the conservative wilderness is very revealing; it is as if he took one drink of the conservative Kool-Aid and is hooked. In a sign that the brotha has truly lost it, he told Granderson — on national TV, mind you — that he is reclaiming the word Uncle Tom.

“I’m taking that word back,” Lemon said to Granderson. “I’m being called an ‘Uncle Tom’ so much, I’m taking that word back. I’m gonna get the Uncle Tom award.”

No, Don, there is no need for an award to recognize your behavior. Fox News would love to have you once your CNN contract expires.

July 29, 2013

