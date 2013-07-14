National
Home

Cory Monteith, ‘Glee’ Star, Found Dead

Various news outlets have confirmed that Glee star Cory Monteith has reportedly been found dead in Vancouver.

Cory, who plays Finn on the FOX show, has been dating co-star Lea Michele for well over a year and just recently got out of rehab for drug abuse.

We’ll keep you updated as more details come about. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.

Continue reading on CNN.com.

Cory Monteith , Cory Monteith Found Dead , Cory Monteith Found Dead after overdose , Glee star Cory Monteith Found Dead

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close