Cory Monteith, ‘Glee’ Star, Found Dead

Various news outlets have confirmed that Glee star Cory Monteith has reportedly been found dead in Vancouver.

Actor Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson in the Fox hit “Glee,” was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room, BC police said late Saturday. — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 14, 2013

Cory, who plays Finn on the FOX show, has been dating co-star Lea Michele for well over a year and just recently got out of rehab for drug abuse.

We’ll keep you updated as more details come about. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.

