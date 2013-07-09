Judge Allows Zimmerman Defense To Present Trayvon’s Toxicology Report

In a hearing in the murder trial against George Zimmerman (pictured right), the defense will be allowed to introduce in to evidence the toxicology report from Trayvon Martin.

This toxicology report will reportedly show that Martin had low levels of marijuana in his system.

To many observers of the trial, this development seems unfair since Zimmerman was never tested for any drugs when he was detained by police.

What hasn’t been publicized in the media, though — and is yet to be mentioned in Zimmerman’s trial — is that according to the paramedics’ report, Zimmerman was on prescription drug, Temazepam, when he shot and killed Trayvon.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the drug is also known to cause “aggressiveness” and “hallucinations,” among other problematic symptoms. … After taking Temazepam, patients should not be walking around trying to watch anything or anyone. They are cautioned that if they do not sleep for at least 7-8 hours after taking the drug, they may experience memory loss. This means, that not only should Zimmerman not have gotten out of his car in an aggressive move to menace Trayvon, he should have stayed his “crazy and creepy” behind in the bed. Zimmerman was also on the often abused prescription drug Adderall, which is known to cause “worsening mental or mood problems (eg, aggression, anxiety, delusions, depression, hallucination, hostility),” according to Drugs.com.

At press time, it isn’t clear whether the Prosecution has brought Zimmerman’s Temazepam drug abuse to the jury’s attention.

Still, the Defense is making a pivotal attack on Trayvon’s character in an effort to taint him and imply that he was a troubled youth.

Before the trial, the defense also released photos of a gun that was allegedly from Martin’s cell phone and the defense untruthfully stated that a video from Martin’s cell phone was of Martin instigating a fight.

Soon after, the Zimmerman defense team had to recant the fabrication.

In a hearing last week, O’Mara stated that they obtained cellphone video of a pair of Martin’s friends beating a homeless person in a bid to connect violent behavior to the teen’s past. O’Mara was forced to recant the video, after it was discovered that the video taken from Martin’s phone was that of two homeless men fighting over a bike.

Unfortunately, the defense was well-aware that this “evidence” would not be admissible in trial, so they released it to the public in order to intentionally taint Martin’s character before trial.

Testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

