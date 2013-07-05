Trayvon Martin’s Mother Takes The Stand

SANFORD, Fla. — The mother of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin is on the witness stand at the trial of the neighborhood watch volunteer who is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her son.

Sybrina Fulton was called by prosecutors to testify Friday. It’s likely she will be asked about 911 calls that capture a struggle between Martin and George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is pleading not guilty to second-degree murder, claiming he shot Martin in self-defense.

Fulton posted on Twitter Friday, saying “I pray that God give me the strength to properly represent my angel Trayvon.”

Martin’s parents say the screams are those of their son, while Zimmerman’s family claims Zimmerman is yelling on the calls.

Attorneys say identifying the screams can show who the aggressor was in the fight.

Two weeks and about three dozen witnesses later, prosecutors are about to rest their case in George Zimmerman’s second-degree murder trial in central Florida.

The prosecution was expected to wrap up their questioning of witnesses Friday – although they still may call Trayvon Martin’s parents to testify. The parents have said it’s their 17-year-old son screaming for help on 911 calls recorded during a fight the unarmed teen had with Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, last year before Zimmerman fatally shot him.

Zimmerman’s father has said it is his son. The screams are crucial pieces of evidence because they could determine who the aggressor was in the confrontation.

Zimmerman’s attorneys will start their case after the prosecution rests.

Zimmerman is pleading not guilty, claiming self-defense.

