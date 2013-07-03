The trial of George Zimmerman has suffered a few hiccups, but an especially alarming instance occurred when the former night watchman’s personal information was briefly made public on live television.

RELATED: Prosecutors To Present Zimmerman’s School Records As Evidence

On Monday, CNN mistakenly broadcast Zimmerman’s phone number, mailing address, date of birth and social security information. The document was shown as part of the cable network’s broadcast and above a graphic ticker that read, “Detective: Zimmerman Seemed Sober.”

RELATED: Lead Investigator: Zimmerman ‘Profiled’ Trayvon Martin, Showed ‘Ill-Will And Spite’ [VIDEO]

The information was aired live while it was presented to the jury during the court trial.

CNN initially denied commenting on the snafu, but a late afternoon statement was aimed to clear up how the document made it to the broadcast portion of the program.

RELATED: George Zimmerman Trial: What Is A Speaking Objection?

“Routinely the evidence is first given to the Court Clerk for redaction, and that didn’t happen in this instance. The Court is circling back to attorneys on both sides to make sure they give the Clerk’s office the opportunity to redact the necessary information,” said CNN’s communications SVP Allison Gollust in an email to Politico.

CNN Publishes George Zimmerman’s Personal Information On Air was originally published on newsone.com

D.L. Chandler Posted July 3, 2013

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: