Rachel Jeantel: Key Prosecution Witness Against Zimmerman Tweets About Drunk Driving

Rachel Jeantel, 19, the young woman who was on the phone with Trayvon Martin, who was unarmed, moments before he was killed by George Zimmerman, has used social media to discuss getting high, driving drunk and her frustration with the case, reports The Smoking Gun.

The tweets were posted in the days leading up to the anniversary of Martin’s death.

As previously reported by NewsOne, witness #8, identified by Smoking Gun as Jeantel, described in detail the last moments of Martin’s life on February 26, 2012:

“He said this man was watching him, so he put his hoodie on. He said he lost the man,” Martin’s friend said to Crump. “I asked Trayvon to run, and he said he was going to walk fast. I told him to run, but he said he was not going to run.” The girl continued on with her story, in which apparently Zimmerman gave chase: “Trayvon said, ‘What, are you following me for,’ and the man said, ‘What are you doing here?’ Next thing I hear is somebody pushing, and somebody pushed Trayvon because the head set just fell. I called him again, and he didn’t answer the phone.” ABC News obtained exclusive copies of the call records, showing that a conversation between the girl and Trayvon took place just five minutes before he was killed by Zimmerman.

As previously reported by CNN, mystery has surrounded Jeantel for some time. It was initially reported that she was 16-years-old on the night that Zimmerman killed Martin; it was later determined that she was, in fact, 18-years-old.

She also allegedly lied under oath about being in the hospital on the day of Martin’s funeral.

Addressing the incident on Twitter, Jeantel said:

On February 26, the anniversary of Martin’s death, Jeantel tweeted her condolences:

Just got a call from my mama say today the 26 😒😒😠👀👀📞⏰⏰💣💣lmao I been getting a lot of phone tonight wow I need a drink 4 this 🍸🍸😏— Ms.Rachel Jeantel (@MsRachel_94) February 26, 2013

https://twitter.com/MsRachel_94/status/306492190882922496

But Jeantel isn’t the only witness who has made headlines.

As previously reported by NewsOne, a key Zimmerman witness, who first claimed that he was positive Zimmerman was the one screaming for help on the night that he gunned down Martin as he was walking home, changed his story when he spoke with investigators.

RELATED: NewsOne’s Trayvon Martin Coverage

“At first, I thought it was the person on the ground, just because, you know, me thinking rationally, if someone was on top, the person on the bottom would be yelling,” he said, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. “I truly can’t tell who, after thinking about it, was yelling for help just because it was so dark out on that sidewalk. You can’t see a mouth …”

Rachel Jeantel: Key Prosecution Witness Against Zimmerman Tweets About Drunk Driving was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: