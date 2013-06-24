WATCH: George Zimmerman Trial LIVE [LIVE STREAM]

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted June 24, 2013
George Zimmerman is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Watch a live stream of the trial here.
