Nelson Mandela Has Died At Age 95

Photos courtesy of ANNA ZIEMINSKI/Getty Images

Nelson Mandela, the first Black president of South Africa, has died at the age of 95.

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma made the announcement to the world.

Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in prison for his fight against racist apartheid rule, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. He immediately made it clear that he would not lead his people in seeking retribution for the centuries of injustice and pain.

