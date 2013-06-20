Ill. Republican Refers To Black Female Candidate As ‘Streetwalker’

Republicans land themselves a former Miss America, Harvard Law-educated Black female candidate, and what does one of their own do? Dismiss her as the “love child” of the Democratic party and a “street walker” whose “pimps” are party leaders. Worse, Montgomery County GOP Chairman Jim Allen said that after the election, Erika Harold (pictured) will find herself “working for some law firm that needs to meet their quota for minority hires.”

Well, not if Abigail Fisher has her way. In any event, again, this a Republican bashing another Republican. While Harold is seeking the GOP nomination for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois, Allen made the comments in response to a gushing column about Harold and the potential of her candidacy.

Doug Ibendahl wrote:

If Erika Harold prevails, she would become the first female African-American Republican congressman in American history. There have been Black male Republican congressmen, but never a Black woman on the GOP side from any state. (Harold’s diverse background also includes Native-American ancestry.) It would be wrong to focus only on race and gender. Harold is a Rock Star candidate who just happens to be a Black woman. Still, given the huge problem the GOP is having everywhere with minority outreach, Harold’s ability to lead on brand repair cannot be ignored.

Even though Ibendahl is spot on, Allen got riled up something terrible:

Rodney Davis will win and the love child of the D.N.C. will be back in S—cago [Expletive deleted] by May of 2014 working for some law firm that needs to meet their quota for minority hires,” Allen wrote in the e-mail. . . . Miss queen is being used like a street walker and her pimps are the DEMOCRAT PARTY and RINO REPUBLICANS.

Dumb *ss thy name is Jim Allen. The Republican Party will not survive in the coming decades if it continues to reject symbols of inclusiveness.

Obviously, Allen is a supporter of Harold’s opponent, Rodney Davis, though the Davis campaign swiftly created distance between their candidate and Allen.

In an e-mail statement, Davis spokesman Andrew Flach said:

Mr. Allen’s comments are misguided and wrong and certainly do not reflect the views of Congressman Davis or his campaign. Our hope is that supporters for all of the candidates conduct themselves in a positive manner and focus on the issues facing our country as the campaign moves forward.

As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explains the “episode is an illustration of the unusual state of the GOP in Illinois, where the party tends to fight with itself more than it does with the ruling Democrats.” It couldn’t have come at a worse time, though. Republicans are trying desperately to shake the image as the anti-woman, anti-gay, anti-Black, anti-immigration…okay, anti anyone who isn’t a White male millionaire into missionary.

And now this ugly incident has been exposed nationally — furthering highlighting just how *ss backward and counterproductive many hard line conservatives remain — good luck on finding more people of color and women to run on the right side of the aisle. And congratulations on becoming a national embarrassment, Jim Allen.

As for Erika Harold, regardless of how her race ends, unfortunately this kind of racist and sexist commentary is only the beginning. It’s just a shame she’s hearing it from her own side.

