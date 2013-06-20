Waffle House Chairman Sex Tapes May Backfire On Accuser [VIDEO]

Waffle House Chairman Joe Rogers, Jr. with wife Fran.

Though Waffle House Chairman Joe Rogers, Jr. publicly admitted to having an affair with former housekeeper Mye Brindle, he may avoid legal consequences because of one tiny detail:

Sex tapes secretly recorded by Brindle — to support her claims that Rogers forced her to sleep with him for 8 years or risk losing her job — may be inadmissible because they were recorded without his knowledge or consent.

Now Brindle, who is suing him for sexual abuse, may face charges for violating Rogers privacy.

The Waffle House honcho is counter-suing for emotional distress, even though his wife, Fran, has been understanding.

“She stood by me through this whole thing. It was difficult at the very beginning, obviously. But I told her the whole truth because she has told me the worst thing you can do is compound your problems,” Rogers said.

Read more from 11Alive:

Last Friday, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard found that Brindle’s recordings, possibly encouraged by her attorneys, violated Rogers’ privacy. “People don’t generally want to be shown having sex in their bedroom,” Atlanta attorney Cynthia Counts told 11 Alive on Monday. Although not connected with the case, Counts specializes in privacy law. She considers the judge’s ruling significant for anyone thinking about making such private recordings without a partner’s consent. “Think about that if you’re having sex; wouldn’t you think you’d be safe from surveillance?” she added. Cameras seem to be just about everywhere these days and we can be photographed just about anywhere. Governments and companies use them to monitor security in public places, but that’s the key word, “public”. Georgia law basically allows no such video recordings in private unless everyone involved agrees. “People need to know that they can have consequences and liability for violating these statutes,” said attorney Counts. Joe Rogers’ attorneys now want the secret sex videos made by his former housekeeper quashed. They also want criminal charges considered against her and her attorneys.

Waffle House Chairman Sex Tapes May Backfire On Accuser [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: