Paula Deen Allegedly Admits To Using N-Word, Racist Jokes In Deposition

Renowned chef Paula Deen (pictured) has allegedly admitted to using the N-word and racially-insensitive jokes towards a former employee during a recent deposition, according to the National Enquirer.

SEE ALSO: The Pros & Cons Of A High-Protein Diet

In the May 17 deposition, Deen allegedly confirms allegations brought by Lisa Jackson, the former general manager of her Georgia restaurant, that she used the N-word around her and that her brother, Bubba Hiers, sexually harassed her. Jackson filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against Deen over the alleged treatment and remarks last year

In the suit, Jackson recalls a time in 2007 when Deen had her cater Bubba’s wedding. When she asked Deen what the servers should wear, Deen allegedly gave the following response:

“Well what I would really like is a bunch of little n***ers to wear long-sleeve white shirts, black shorts and black bow ties, you know in the Shirley Temple days, they used to tap dance around. Now, that would be a true Southern wedding, wouldn’t it? But we can’t do that because the media would be on me about that.”

When asked by Lisa’a attorney if she had used the N-word, Deen allegedly admits, “Yes, of course.” She then shares times she said the word. Pertaining to racist jokes, Deen brushed them off. “It’s just what they are — they’re jokes…most jokes are about Jewish people, rednecks, black folks…I can’t determine what offends another person.”

Perhaps the most disturbing allegation Deen confirmed was that she wanted Black men to play slaves at a wedding she was apparently organizing. She got the idea during a restaurant visit with her husband, noting how the staff was made up of middle-aged Black men.

“I mean, it was really impressive. That restaurant represented a certain era in America…after the Civil War, during the Civil War, before the Civil War…It was not only black men, it was black women…I would say they were slaves.”

Bubba, who was part of the deposition, allegedly admitted to Jackson’s charge that he said they should send President Barack Obama to the Gulf after the 2010 BP oil spill so he could “n***er-rig it.” Deen even allegedly admitted that Bubba routinely viewed pornography on a computer in an office he shared with Jackson.

SEE ALSO: The Health Effects Of Racial Discrimination

According to an insider for the National Enquirer the depositions were nothing compared to how Deen and her brother really are.

“While Paula and Bubba did make some pretty damaging confessions in their depositions, what they admitted to only scratches the surface of what actually goes on in their daily lives.”

Deen has not made a public statement admitting to Jackson’s claims.

SEE ALSO:

Paula Deen Allegedly Admits To Using N-Word, Racist Jokes In Deposition

Top 10 Racist Limbaugh Quotes

Paula Deen Allegedly Admits To Using N-Word, Racist Jokes In Deposition was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: