Face2Face Africa Honors Distinguished Africans At 2nd Annual F.A.C.E. List Awards

(L to R) F.A.C.E. List Awards Host Eric Henderson, F2FA Founders Sandra Appiah, Isacc Boateng

This past Saturday, Face2Face Africa magazine held its 2nd annual F.A.C.E. List Awards at the Times Center in New York City, honoring men and women of African descent who have shown excellence in their fields.

The event, which was sponsored by State Farm and Arik Airlines, was filled with moving performances and attendees from all over the continent of Africa. Nathan Wise kicked off the evening with a moving spoken word performance and Eric J. Henderson of the Huffington Post followed up with opening remarks.

George Ntim, F.A.C.E. List Service Award Honoree

Those receiving awards included Carlos Lopes, Ph.D., Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa; Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, CEO and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA); George Ntim, founder and president of the African Development Foundation;Korto Momolu, Bravo TV’s Project Runway contestant and award-winning designer; Aziz G. Adetimirin, founder of The Network Journal; and award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah.

“It’s a little emotional for me because I just think I’m doing what I enjoy doing so I don’t even know why I’m being rewarded, but certainly I’m very humbled by the whole recognition,” George Ntim told NewsOne.

Ntim, who holds the title of Director of VIP Guest Relations and Community Services at the Marriot Marquis Hotel, was honored for his youth-oriented initiatives in Ghana carried out by his foundation, African Development Foundation (ADF).

Ntim’s primary goal with ADF has been introducing the sport of baseball to African youth. His organization is currently building the first ever baseball field in Africa. “My hope is one day to see a Ghanian or African at Yankee Stadium hitting home runs. That’s my dream,” said Ntim. “I want them to be able to compete with the millions of dollars that the Latin athletes come here to make.”

The philanthropist was given a beautiful musical tribute by close friend and former American Idol contestant, Nicole Ortiz, who sang “One Moment in Time” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Honoree Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was recognized for her impact in the African film industry as well as founding the African Movie Academy Awards, emphasized the importance of events like the F.A.C.E. List Awards. “It’s true that it’s rare for Africans to celebrate their own, but it’s important that we do,” she told the audience. “I’m so proud to receive this honor from my own people, because that’s what means the most to me.”

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed a solid lineup of entertainment, including an upbeat performance from African gospel singer Yaw Osei-Owusu, a trumpet number from Akroft & Co Live and smooth vocals from Peter Jericho.

Y.A.C.E. winner Nadia Sasso with F2FAfrica magazine co-founder Sandra Appiah

Nadia Sasso, 24, was chosen out of seven finalists for the Young Africans Committed to Excellence Award (Y.A.C.E.) for her work with the foundation Yehri Wi Cry, an organization she founded with a group of childhood friends back in 2010.

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of the F.A.C.E. List Awards Sweepstakes winner. A lucky audience member walked away with a $500 State Farm Visa Gold Gift Card and two tickets from Arik Airlines, West Africa’s largest commercial airline. Proceeds from the awards program will be going towards the Raising Hope Foundation, an organization that aims to raise awareness and funds for orphans in Africa.

Hayat Mohamed Posted June 18, 2013

