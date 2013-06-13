NewsOne Gets A New Look!

Dear NewsOne Family,

NewsOne.com is getting a fresh, new look (pictured above). We heard you and know you want to be able to get more of the news, information, and community that you want, when you want.

What’s New?

Refreshed homepage layout, with more of our stories front-and-center

A fast track to the most recent, important stories with “The Agenda”

Curated gallery of high-quality photos

Updates to original content series and original voices, including “On the Corner,” “Black and Missing,” and “Black History”

And more…

NewsOne Staff Posted June 13, 2013

