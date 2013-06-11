Boy, 13, Alleges Rape At Seed School Of Maryland

An investigation is currently underway at a public boarding school, The Seed School Of Maryland, after a 13-year-old student alleges he was sexually assaulted. Original news reports indicate the student alleges his peers are behind the attack and that he was abused on campus.

The incident in question allegedly occurred on May 28. The victim is claiming that he was held down and sexually assaulted with a toothbrush or pencil inside the dormitory.

The Baltimore Child Abuse Center is aiding in the investigation. School faculty and staff are not saying much about the allegations but parents are voicing their concern.

