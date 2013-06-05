National
Paris Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning, and according to TMZ, it may have been the result of a suicide attempt.

Paris was taken out of her Calabasas family house on a stretcher at around 2 AM and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The 911 call came in at 1:27 AM. The caller said Paris had cut her wrists.

On Tuesday night … Paris posted some cryptic tweets, including, “I wonder why tears are salty?” … and “yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away now it looks as though they’re here to stay.”

MJ’s 15-year-old daughter recently posted a tutorial where she offers makeup tips and tricks.

The nearly 20-minute-tutorial starts off with Jackson showing off her complexion without makeup, telling viewers, “Yes, I have acne.”

We hope Paris gets the help she needs.

