Paris Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning, and according to TMZ, it may have been the result of a suicide attempt.

Paris was taken out of her Calabasas family house on a stretcher at around 2 AM and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The 911 call came in at 1:27 AM. The caller said Paris had cut her wrists. On Tuesday night … Paris posted some cryptic tweets, including, “I wonder why tears are salty?” … and “yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away now it looks as though they’re here to stay.”

MJ’s 15-year-old daughter recently posted a tutorial where she offers makeup tips and tricks.

The nearly 20-minute-tutorial starts off with Jackson showing off her complexion without makeup, telling viewers, “Yes, I have acne.”

We hope Paris gets the help she needs.

