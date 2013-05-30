Local
Home

Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter Sr., Pastor Of New Shiloh Baptist Church, Has Died

It is with great regret that we report Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter Sr., pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church has passed away. Unfortunately details are few at the moments but we will keep you updated on reports from his congregation.

Dr. Carter was married to the late Dr. Weptanomah W. Carter for 48 blest years. Together, they are the parents of Weptanomah Carter Davis, wife of a pastor, and Harold A. Carter, Jr., who joins with his father, along with his family, as pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church.

Dr. Carter has led evangelistic ministries across America and many foreign countries. On numerous occasions, he has preached Men’s Rallies for the Promise Keepers Ministries.

For more on the Pastor, see here.

Rev.Dr. Harold A.Carter Sr.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Cease Fire
Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present…

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August…
08.01.19
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close