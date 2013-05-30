Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter Sr., Pastor Of New Shiloh Baptist Church, Has Died

It is with great regret that we report Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter Sr., pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church has passed away. Unfortunately details are few at the moments but we will keep you updated on reports from his congregation.

Dr. Carter was married to the late Dr. Weptanomah W. Carter for 48 blest years. Together, they are the parents of Weptanomah Carter Davis, wife of a pastor, and Harold A. Carter, Jr., who joins with his father, along with his family, as pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church.

Dr. Carter has led evangelistic ministries across America and many foreign countries. On numerous occasions, he has preached Men’s Rallies for the Promise Keepers Ministries.

For more on the Pastor, see here.

