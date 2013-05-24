12-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself After Being Cyberbullied By Classmates

Gabrielle Molina, 12, hanged herself in her Queens, New York home after being viciously cyber-bullied by her middle school classmates, reports the New York Post.

The pre-teen was found hanging by a belt from a ceiling fan, according to police. She left a heartbreaking note detailing the emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her classmates at IS 109.

Read more from the Post:

The aunt said Gabrielle’s sister, Georgia, 15, broke into a locked bedroom to reach her sibling when she didn’t answer the door. Gabrielle lived with her parents, sister and older brother, Geonel. Her mom works as a nurse’s aide, while her father, George, is employed at a recycling plant. “They’re just a wonderful family,” said a neighbor. “The girls were very sweet. They would always say hello. It’s just so sad. I don’t know how they are going to get by.” Another neighbor said she was shocked that the little girl who frolicked with her sister chose to end her life.

The Department of Education has declined to comment.

As previously reported by NewsOne, in April, Justice Williams, 9-year-old, of Bronx, New York, used a white cloth to hang herself from the shower because she was jealous of her new baby brother.

Wilnery Polanco-Uben, 11, committed suicide last May by hanging herself from a bedroom door.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that fewer than one in 100,000 children ages 10 to 14 years old commit suicide each year.

