No Surprise: Some GOP Foaming At Mouth For Obama Impeachment Amid ‘Scandals’

The “Get-That-N*gger” sect of the GOP is not bending on their talk of impeaching President Barack Obama. Yes, despite many Republican leaders urging their sillier members to slow down, lunatics, such as Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah, pictured) can’t stop, won’t stop. In an interview with the National Journal, Chaffetz claims, ”This is an administration embroiled in a scandal that they created. It’s a cover-up. I’m not saying impeachment is the end game, but it’s a possibility, especially if they keep doing little to help us learn more.”

If only “Grey’s Anatomy” writer and producer Shonda Rhimes were able to write the end result of this spectacle.

In her world, Chaffetz would either be transported to the afterlife or either some hole in the ground meant for suckers who don’t do as they’re told. And before you ask, no, I don’t really want Chaffetz to meet Jesus, Buddha, and Xenu. I just want him to shut the hell up.

Case in point, Chaffetz went on to declare: ”Now, the speaker has more patience than I do. He has told me to be patient, that the truth will eventually surface, but I’m not a patient person, and if this administration makes us do this the hard way, that’s what we’ll do.”

So because Chaffetz, whose current job is a career in patience, doesn’t feel up to the task, everything must stop and President Obama must go — despite growing evidence that there is no “cover-up” to speak of. In spite of more pressing matters, like say, unemployment. Nope, because Chaffetz heard something about a scandal, he’d like to shoo everyone’s thoughts and feelings away in favor of his own.

Even Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, no fan of facts or reasonable thinking by any means, suggested that Republicans not “call for impeachment until you have evidence.”

Here’s the gotcha-gotcha part of this entire ordeal courtesy of The Huffington Post:

Chaffetz suggested that the administration, which last week released 100 pages of internal emails regarding Benghazi, was still withholding a trove of information on the lead-up to and handling of the attack. He also said that his fact-finding visit to the U.S. compound in Benghazi this past October, after the attack, had shown him that the facility was poorly prepared for such an attack. House Republicans have taken their share of criticism for repeatedly voting to reduce State Department funds allocated for embassy security since winning control of the chamber in 2010. In an interview last October, Chaffetz spoke about his caucus’s moves. “Look, we have to make priorities and choices in this country,” he said. “We have … 15,000 contractors in Iraq. We have more than 6,000 contractors, a private army there for President Obama, in Baghdad. And we’re talking about, can we get two dozen or so people into Libya to help protect our forces. When you’re in tough economic times, you have to make difficult choices. You have to prioritize things.”

In other words, part of the reason why the Benghazi embassy didn’t have enough funds to properly secure itself in the wake of mounting threats is due to the likes of Chaffetz not handing over the money. Yet, this is Obama’s fault. And not only is it Obama’s fault, but because he hasn’t “released enough information,” he’s got to go. If you’re head is beginning to hurt trying to grasp this logic, congratulations, you’re not an idiot.

Meanwhile, might I share that I loathe every single person responsible for giving Chaffetz a congressional seat. Boo, hiss. Boo, hiss and boo.

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-bred, Howard-educated writer and blogger. You can read more of his work on his site, The Cynical Ones. Follow him on Twitter: @youngsinick

Michael Arceneaux Posted May 23, 2013

