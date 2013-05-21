National
Tornado Survivor Finds Dog [AMAZING VIDEO]

Of all the tragic stories coming out of the aftermath of the Oklahoma tornado, miracles are happening as well. Sky News interviewed an elderly woman who survived Mother Nature’s wrath. She began to share her account of what happened just moments before the tornado hit her home.

“This was the game plan all through the years, to go in that little bathroom (together). I rolled around a little bit and when it stopped I was right there (and) that stove cooker is what I saw.

“I never lost consciousness and I hollered for my little dog and he didn’t answer, he didn’t come, so I know he’s in here somewhere.”

Right then, during the interview, a miracle happened. Cue the tears…

Click here to see the video of what happened next.

