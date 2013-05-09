Ct. University Student Who Planned to Pursue Doctorate In Psychology Still Missing

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Alyssiah Marie Wiley

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1993

Missing Date: April 20, 2013

Age Now: 20

Missing City: Willimantic

Missing State: Connecticut

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Shoulder Length

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: Yes

Location Last Seen: Wiley was last seen on the Eastern Connecticut State University campus.

Circumstances of Disappearance: According to reports, Wiley was last seen near a Dairy Queen on the university’s campus. According to Wiley’s mother, Corrina Martin, her daughter was a sophomore Psychology major who had plans to pursue her doctorate in the field.

Martin described her daughter as a “brilliantly bright young woman who has her whole life ahead of her” who would not want to “put her family through this much grief.”

“She has her family who wants her home. She has friends who wants her home,” Martin told News 8. “We need your help. We need for anybody who knows something, and I know there’s someone out there who does, to come forward.”

Police do have some leads in the case, including locating the car, a 2009 Nissan Altima, four-door sedan with tinted windows and Connecticut license plate number 297-ZOY, linked to the investigation.

But authorities still need more help to find Wiley.

There has been no activity on her cell phone or credit cards.

“We do have some information, but we are missing that one piece,” Lt. Paul Vance said at a press conference. “No matter how small you might think your information is, that little piece may help us move the investigation to the next level.”

Martin reiterated the plea on her daughter’s behalf.

“Please find it in your heart to open up your mouth and speak. Anything is better than nothing. Please help us bring our loved one, our baby home,” said Martin.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Alyssiah Marie Wiley call the Missing Person Clearinghouse at (860) 685-8190 or by texting it to CRIMES (274-637) with the heading TIP711 plus a message. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

A Facebook page has also been set up for Wiley.

