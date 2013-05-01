Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.
NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.
To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.
Kael Johnson
Case Type: Endangered, Other
Date of Birth: February 1, 1977
Missing Date: February 15, 2013
Age Now: 36
Missing City: Las Vegas
Missing State: Nevada
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Complexion: Medium
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 240
Hair Color: Black
Hair Length: Short
Eye Color: Brown
Wear Glasses or Contacts: No
Location Last Seen: Johnson was last seen on February 15th at approximately 11 p.m. driving a silver 2004 Dodge Ram truck bearing the North Carolina tags AAX2312.
Circumstances of Disappearance: Unknown. Johnson’s truck (pictured below) was recovered on February 28th at Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Nature Preserve.
Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.
Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kael Johnson is aksed to call Las Vegas Police at (702) 828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.
Police Search For Missing Las Vegas Man, Truck Discovered Abandoned was originally published on newsone.com