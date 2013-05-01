Police Search For Missing Las Vegas Man, Truck Discovered Abandoned

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Kael Johnson

Case Type: Endangered, Other

Date of Birth: February 1, 1977

Missing Date: February 15, 2013

Age Now: 36

Missing City: Las Vegas

Missing State: Nevada

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 240

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Johnson was last seen on February 15th at approximately 11 p.m. driving a silver 2004 Dodge Ram truck bearing the North Carolina tags AAX2312.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Unknown. Johnson’s truck (pictured below) was recovered on February 28th at Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Nature Preserve.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kael Johnson is aksed to call Las Vegas Police at (702) 828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

Jeff Mays Posted May 1, 2013

