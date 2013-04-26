Maryland Top Abuser Of Free Phone Program

Via Foxbaltimore.com

Maryland was noted as one of the biggest abusers of a controversial federal program which funds cell phones for people already receiving some sort of government aid. During a hearing with the House Energy & Commerce Committee many recipients of free phones in Maryland turned out to be twice the number that should even be eligible. The high number of ineligible beneficiaries ranked Maryland as the second highest state for fraud and waste in the country. Read Here For More Details.