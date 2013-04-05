Father Who Beat Daughters Over Twerking Video Arrested On Child Abuse Charges

An Ohio father who attacked his daughters with a video cable as punishment for sneaking out late has been charged with child endangerment and corporal punishment, according to WKEF-TV.

35-year-old Greg Horn (pictured) whipped his two teen daughters with the cable so hard they had welts on their legs with open wounds. Detectives noted that Horn struck his children while they were visiting him at his house in Fotip Lane. Their mother notified police after seeing the injuries.

The 30-second video of Horn beating his daughters has sparked strong outcry. “No matter what those kids did, no one deserves to be beaten to that extent. How can you keep going when your child is screaming like that?,” one commenter on the video asked.

Watch Horn hitting his girls here:

Another viewer blamed the girls’ behavior on their father. “If he treated them better to begin with maybe they wouldn’t have stepped so far out of line. I’m glad my kids will never see me lose control like this.”

According to Children’s Services, abuse cases are up by over 4,702 cases since last year, almost 100 more cases than in 2011.

Kevin Lavoie of the Montgomery County Children’s Services says they hope to reduce that number. “We don’t want people to have any reservations about calling 224- KIDS and letting us know about a circumstance or a concern,” Lavoie said.

As for Horn, his court date is scheduled for April 16th. Co-incidentally, his indictment comes during the first week of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

