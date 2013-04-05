Detective Eric Smith: Mississippi Cop Gunned Down In Police Headquarters [VIDEO]

JPD Homicide Detective Eric Smith (PHOTO CREDIT: WLBT.com

Jackson Police Department Detective Eric Smith, 40, and murder suspect Jeremy Powell, 23, were both found shot to death in the JPD Headquarters in Jackson, MS, reports WLBT.

Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:40 p.m, Powell was being arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Christopher Alexander, who had been found stabbed to death on Monday.

According to Police Chief Rebecca Coleman, Smith was interviewing Powell on the third floor of JPD Headquarters when gunshots rang out through the department. When concerned officers arrived on the scene, both Smith and Powell were found dead.

Smith has testified in many of the most high-profile murder cases in Jackson. He testified as recently as last week in the George Affleck murder trial in the death of Diane Hearn. He also recently testified against former JPD Det. Natyyo Gray who was convicted of killing his 1-year-old daughter. Smith has been with the department since 1995 and was assigned to the Robbery Homicide Division. He’s a graduate of Callaway High School and Hinds Community College.

The veteran detective leaves behind a wife, who is also a JPD officer, and two sons.

This story is still developing. Check in with NewsOne for updates.

