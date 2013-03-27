Family Prays For Safe Return Of Missing Michigan Mother Of Five

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.
NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.
To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.
Latrice Maze
Case Type: Endangered
Date of Birth: January 1, 1987
Missing Date: March 19, 2013
Age Now: 26
Missing City: Grand Rapids
Missing State: Michigan
Case Number: 13-29171
Gender: Female
Race: Black
Complexion: Medium
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 125
Hair Color: Black
Hair Length: Medium
Eye Color: Brown
Wear Glasses or Contacts: No
Location Last Seen: Maze was last seen near the corner of Division St. and Burton St. in Grand Rapids around noon on March 19th.
Circumstances of Disappearance: Unknown. Maze, the Mother of five, including an infant, was reported missing, after she failed to pick her daughter up from school.
Maze is known for cooking delicious breakfasts of eggs, bacon, and pancakes for her family and they are desperate to find her.
“I miss her. I want her to come home,” Maze’s mother, Wanda Rose, told Fox 17. ”Her family miss her. Her kids miss her. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. I want my baby back. If anybody got her, please, please let her come home.”
Maze’s dad, Julius Jackson, feels the same.
“She’s always smiling,” said Jackson. ”You don’t know if anything’s going on with her because that’s the way she is. She keeps a smile going on.”
Especially missing her mom his Maze’s 7-year-old daughter, Renea.
“I always pray [that] my mom is alive,” said the girl.
Identifying Marks or Characteristics: A tattoo with a small heart on upper right buttock.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Latrice Maze, please contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.
Family Prays For Safe Return Of Missing Michigan Mother Of Five was originally published on newsone.com