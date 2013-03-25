Racist Much? Zimmerman’s Brother Compares Trayvon Martin To Georgia Baby Shooter

Ever since George Zimmerman shot and killed teen Trayvon Martin (pictured right), both Zimmerman, his one alleged Black friend, and family have been attempting to manipulate communicate their version of events to the public. Who’s up next? George’s brother, Robert Jr., but this time, the George-Zimmerman-in-training decides to clear his brother’s name by racistly comparing the murdered Martin to De’Marquise Elkins (pictured left), the 17-year-old teen who allegedly shot a baby to death in Georgia after he asked the baby’s mother for money.

Over the weekend, Robert Jr. thought that reportedly tweeting two photos of Martin and Elkins side by side to Brietbart News, the NRA, the NAACP, Anthony of Opie and Anthony, and Michael Moore, would vindicate his brother of alleged second-degree murder like no other defense could, tweeting, “A picture speaks a thousand words…. Any questions?” (See the full tweet below.)

Unconvinced that his racist point was made clear, Robert Jr. then decided to create an exchange between Elkins and the Mother he allegedly tried to rob and Trayvon and George:

Teen [De’Marquise Elkins] to [Sherry] West: “Do you want me to shoot your baby?” #TrayvonMartin to #GeorgeZimmerman : You’re gonna die tonight Motherf**ker”

And if you somehow STILL don’t get his racist message that alleged baby killer Elkins and murdered teen Trayvon are virtually the same person — which is clearly what their similar poses suggest — Robert Jr. tweets the following:

Lib media shld ask if what these2 black teens did 2 a woman&baby is the reason ppl think blacks mightB risky … POTUS spoke of his Mom acting like a ‘typical’ white woman when encountering blacks. The fate of Sherry West might B why.

Right. Of course. How could I have missed the earth-shattering connection!

Robert Jr.’s latest bout of racist social media diarrhea underscores exactly why much of Black America is unwilling to let both George or this case off of the hook.

Trayvon would still be alive today — having celebrated his 18th birthday last month and the bright future ahead of him — if George Zimmerman didn’t see him that fateful evening of February 26th and immediately assume that he looked “suspicious” and therefore did not belong within the gated community.

In other words, the only crime Trayvon was guilty of was WWB or walking while Black.

There is a long and murderous history in this country of Whites dictating where Black people are supposed to be — and not be. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t point out that since we are all supposed to look alike, the fact that both De’Marquise and Trayvon are doing similiar poses with their middle fingers MUST MEAN that they are similar people who pass their time killing babies together.

I guess this below picture of teen mass shooter T.J. Lane putting up his middle finger at his trial last week must mean that De’Marquise and Trayvon have the propensity to open fire in school cafeterias too.

Think I’m being overly sarcastic?

Then how else do you explain how two teens — one dead, the other alive — with extraordinarily distinct circumstances can be passed off to represent the other?

It’s because no matter our collective accomplishments and gains, to racist bigots in this country, Blacks, and Black males in particular, will forever be seen as dangerous menaces to society who are better off dead (as with Trayvon) or behind bars (as with De’Marquise).

Let’s conveniently forget that Trayvon had every right to be there as he got some snacks for himself and his little brother in his father’s neighborhood. Let’s conveniently forget that even after George Zimmerman was told to wait for local authorities to appear on the scene, he confronted Trayvon, gun in tow, by himself and came out of the tragic exchange as the only one left to tell the tale.

No, instead, we are going to take what’s left of Trayvon and conflate it with the vices of an alleged baby killer.

Why?

Because there is no diversity among us.

We are all baby killers.

And that was one of the strongest messages Trayvon supporters, donning hoodies, conveyed as they marched and gathered for the slain teen: we are all Trayvon Martin.

Translation: any one of us could be picked off like Trayvon.

The history of this country is such that if you are “caught” somewhere that you don’t belong, your “papers” can be checked, and if they are not satisfactory, you can very easily be treated like a common killer or thief or rapist. And if that is determined, then you will end up in jail (if you are so lucky) or in a coffin (if you aren’t).

So no, Robert’s message isn’t lost on me AT ALL. I get it; most of Black America gets it. To Robert, we will always be criminals that can be shot dead like dogs in the night.

In the end, we will see if justice actually prevails in this case. Robert Jr. and company are hoping and praying that the upshot to all of this will read like a 1955 Emmett Till murder trial, where his brother will get off and go back to his “normal” life.

While I wish I could say that I was certain things wouldn’t pan out that way, I am certain of one thing: Come June, when Zimmerman’s trial begins, we won’t take this one sitting down.

March 25, 2013

